LP Crisis: Protesters Clash In Abuja Over Abure

The tussle for the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) took a different turn as groups clashed at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday.

Trouble started when members of the Edo State Chapter of the party gathered at the party’s headquarters to demand that the National Working Committee of the party ratifies the decision of the state chapter, suspending Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

However, another group in support of Abure countered the protesters, nearly clashing with the anti-Abure protesters but for security intervention that prevented the situation from further degenerating.

Though the groups met some resistance, they pull down the barrier but no national official on the ground to receive them.

From the party secretariat, the anti-Abure protesters move to The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a letter from the Edo State Executive Council, pushing for action on the party leadership.

Last week, the ward executive of Ward 3, Arue, Utomi, in the Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State had suspended Abure but the Labour Party’s national leadership said the executives in Edo State lacked the power to carry out such action.

The national leadership of the party maintained that the suspension of Abure as illegal, unconstitutional and that it contravened the party’s constitution.