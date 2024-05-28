‘Rome Was Not Built In A Day’: Yuguda Calls For Patience With Tinubu’s Govt

Amid the myriads of challenges facing the country, a former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Yuguda who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said Rome was not built in a day, expressing confidence in Tinubu’s ability to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

When asked if Nigerians should trust the President despite things not looking well, he said: “They will look well because Rome was not built in a day. When a child is given birth, he will start crawling before walking and running.”

‘The Problem Was There’

He said President Tinubu inherited many problems from the previous administrations.

“When Tinubu took over, the problem was there and he happens to be the person to solve it,” he said.

Since coming to office last year, President Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira has slid against the dollar.

Tinubu has repeatedly called for patience to allow his reforms to take effect, saying they will help attract foreign investment, but the measures have hit people hard.

The inflation rate reached 33 percent in April 2024, pushing millions of Nigerians into economic hardship.