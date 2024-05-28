×

Seventh Seed Ruud Into French Open Second Round

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated May 28, 2024
Norway’s Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves during their men’s singles match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Norway’s Casper Ruud started his bid for a maiden French Open title, after final defeats in each of the past two years, with a comfortable win against Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.

Ruud, who won clay-court titles in Barcelona and Geneva in the build-up to Roland Garros, cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory and will next face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain or Monegasque qualifier Valentin Vacherot.

“It’s great to be back here at Roland Garros,” he said. “Hopefully I can make it another good year here.”

Ruud celebrates after winning against Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Alves on day three of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Ruud was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in last year’s final following a one-sided loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 showpiece.

He also lost the 2022 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

