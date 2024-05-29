BetCorrect Partners Nasboi, Launches Correct Millionaire Campaign To Reward Customers

BetCorrect has announced a new partnership with a hardworking Nigerian influencer Nasboi. This move is a big step for BetCorrect as it looks to grow and reach more people. BetCorrect said it values innovation and Nasboi’s creative and hardworking nature fits perfectly with its goals.

“We chose Nasboi because we are innovative, and we like the fact that he is hardworking and innovative. We believe that together, we can bring fresh and exciting ideas to our audience,” the Managing Director – Adriano Amadei said.

Nasboi is equally thrilled about this new collaboration. “I am excited about the opportunity to grow this partnership with BetCorrect,” he said.“I am looking forward to working together and creating new ways to engage and entertain our customers.”

Meanwhile, as part of its new plans, BetCorrect is launching the Correct Millionaire Campaign . It said the campaign is about rewarding its users and making them happy.

“We want to give back to our loyal customers with exciting rewards and opportunities,” BetCorrect said in a statement. BetCorrect also restated its commitment to standing out in the market with innovative campaigns and promotions.

“Our partnership with Nasboi is just the beginning. We will continue to find new ways to surprise and delight our customers, ensuring BetCorrect remains a top choice in the industry,” it said.