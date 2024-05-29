×

Clashes Erupt At Israeli Embassy Protest In Mexico

Demonstrators clash with police during a pro-Palestinian rally called “Urgent action for Rafah”, held in front of the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) Related co

 

Clashes broke out Tuesday between police and protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico, rallying against the country’s military offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, AFP journalists said.

Some protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police who blocked their path to the diplomatic complex in the city’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood.

Around 200 people joined the “Urgent Action for Rafah” demonstration, about 30 of whom started to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the Israeli mission.

Police officers deployed tear gas and threw back the stones hurled at them by protesters.

The demonstration was called in response to an Israeli strike which ignited an inferno in a displacement camp outside Rafah, killing 45 people according to Palestinian officials.

