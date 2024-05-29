Court Discharges Miyetti Allah Leader As AGF Withdraws Charge

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has discharged the leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, of an alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In a ruling, Justice Ekwo discharged Bodejo after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

READ ALSO: NUC Directs VCs To Appoint Acting Deputies

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Imana informed the court that she had an oral application.

The lawyer said the application was under Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

She said the request was further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that the Attorney-General of the Federation had instructed her to withdraw the charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

Counsel to Bodejo did not oppose the application, thanking the AGF for his magnanimous gesture.

His lead counsel, Ahmed Raji, subsequently urged the court to discharge the accused person under the sections referred to by the prosecution.