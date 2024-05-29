EFCC Alerts Public On Rising Phishing Activities

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned the public, to be aware of an alarming rise in phishing activities targeting unsuspecting individuals across various digital platforms.

A statement signed by its Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in recent months, the commission has observed a surge in fraudulent schemes, designed to deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive personal information, including financial details, through deceptive emails, text messages, social media messengers and fake websites.

The phishing perpetrators, the commission added, often impersonate reputable organisations, financial institutions or government agencies, while they exploit the trust of their victims for illicit gains.

The statement read, “The EFCC emphasises the critical importance of vigilance and caution when encountering unsolicited communications or unfamiliar links, especially those requesting sensitive information or promising financial benefits.

“Individuals must verify the authenticity of any communication (message) or website before divulging personal details or engaging in financial transactions.

Furthermore, the commission urged the public, to promptly report any suspected phishing attempt or fraudulent activity to its nearest zonal command, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

“Timely reporting enables swift action to be taken to disrupt criminal operations and protect potential victims from financial losses and identity theft,” the statement added.