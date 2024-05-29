ISWAP Terrorists Kill 15 Fishermen In Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have killed 15 fishermen, and left many others injured in an attack on the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a local source from Kukawa, the terrorists who stormed the community around 11 pm on Sunday as the fishermen, embarked on night fishing at the lake.

During the attack, the terrorists who were said to have stormed the area armed with weapons, rounded up and arranged them in a queue before killing 15 of them, a source in the military revealed.

Some of the fishermen escaped with injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Kross Kauwa, a resettled community in Kukawa LGA.

Continuing, the military sources stated that each time the logistics supplies of the terrorists were intercepted, the terrorists retaliated by attacking the communities that were predominantly fishermen and farmers.

The 15 fishermen newly killed, brings to 30 total number of fishermen killed in the area between February and May 2024.

Kukawa LGA is a riverine area popularly known for fishing and irrigation farming activities. The LGA surrounded by Lake Chad, was displaced by Boko Haram terrorists at the peak of the insurgency.

READ ALSO: Courts Grant Conflicting Orders On Kano Emirate Tussle

Due to its socioeconomic viability, communities like Baga, Tumbun Rogo, Kross Kauwa and Kukawa town in the Lake Chad area, have been targets for the terrorists despite the heavy presence of troops of the Nigerian Navy and Army.