itel RS4 Review – 6 Things To Expect From The Device

Ever since consumer electronics giant, itel, unveiled its RS4 ‘Game On, Play Faster’ smartphone, I wanted to get my hands on it. The mobile phone brand said the RS4 would allow users to elevate their gaming experience and achieve their gaming potential. Packed with the sturdy and lightning-fast G99 Ultimate Powerful Gaming Processor for a smooth experience and a massive 5000mAh battery, the itel RS4 is truly revolutionary for itel’s target audience of fun lovers and enthusiastic gamers.

After using the device for a while, I can honestly say that the itel RS4 is a powerful device packed with all that a user needs to enjoy a wonderful gaming experience without digging a hole in the pocket. Not only is it a user-friendly and innovative device, but it also carries itel’s passion for pulling away from the crowd and creating a class of its own.

After using the itel RS4, here are six things to expect from the device whenever you get yours:

G99 Ultimate Powerful Gaming Processor

The itel RS4 is propelled by the Helio G99 6nm Ultra Power Processor built on the highly efficient TSMC N6 (6nm-class) chip production process, this chip enables great gaming all day, fast displays, smooth streaming, and reliable global connectivity.

With its main frequency up to 2.2GHz, itel RS4 G99 Ultimate supports MLBB/PUBG/FreeFire and other large mobile games with high frame and high brush smooth operation. This optimizes performance and reduces power consumption while ensuring that the user experiences an extraordinary gaming experience.

45W Power Charge

For heavy users and the target audience of gamers, the itel RS4 comes with 45W Type-C fast charging to keep the device going, providing premium entertainment for longer periods. To charge less and use more, the device’s 5000mAh battery takes just 30 minutes to charge up to 80% while a full 100% charge takes only one hour.

Also, the RS4 supports 18 hours of social software use and 7 hours of popular game playing, while standby is clocked at 35 days. Call duration is put at 31 hours with YouTube video playback capped at 18 hours. For entertainment, there are 105 hours of music (headphones and screen off) available while external playback is 75 hours.

256+12GB Memory

The itel RS4 smartphone provides a maximum of 12GB RAM for easy multitasking operation. It creates room for 18 apps to run smoothly in the background simultaneously, with an average memory read speed of 946MB/s. Similarly, memory expansion of 24GB * (12+12) Extended RAM fusion expansion gives the device a smoother application and gaming experience.

For storage, there is up to a maximum of 256GB ROM to download large games freely and save favourite videos, music, movies and photos.

120Hz 6.6-inch Punch-hole Display

The user’s overall gaming experience is bolstered by the RS4’s unique 120Hz 6.6-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) Punch-hole display for better visuals, quicker response and a screen touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It also has a 94% Screen Ratio with an RS4 Sunshine screen (dark area enhancement) which can intelligently adjust the appropriate display brightness for users.

Combined with light sensing sensors, the visibility of display content is improved in strong light and the user gets a high-quality outdoor scene experience. This particularly comes in handy for images captured with the phone’s 50MP Clear Rear Camera (10x Zoom) and 8MP Clear Front Camera.

Racing Craftsmanship design

itel’s innovative design is once again brought to the fore as it makes such a powerful device into a sleek, stylish and attractive design. At 164×75.6×8.6mm, the slim and light design meets up with the ultimate lightness and speed aesthetics. The RS4 is released in three colours – Slivery White, Lurex Black metal texture and Elegant Beige of Plain leather colour with vehicle line.

The large lens design replicates common scale elements in racing timing codes as racing sports and art are blended into one. This is one device you want to hold!

50MP Super Clear Camera

Even though the itel RS4 is largely touted as a gaming smartphone with a powerful battery, it also boasts a 50MP Clear Rear Camera and an 8MP Clear Front Camera. With the 50MP HD camera and 10x zoom, you can capture beautiful details in various shooting modes, an exciting range of shooting filters and video maximum support resolution 1080P 30FPS.

For the selfie, the scenery is beautiful and clear with RS4; and there is an array of features like the AI Beauty Effect, Beauty Filter and Portrait Blur. Besides Slow motion, Dual video and also play with AR Space, the RS4 now has a new entertainment function: Sky Shop which intelligently applies a selected filter to photos taken of the sky.

This is one other reason to get the itel RS4!

Not only is the itel RS4 sleek and powerful, but it also lives up to the tagline of GAME ON, PLAY FASTER. It retails at all itel outlets and partner stores starting at 221,000 naira and if you purchase it on Jumia, you get the itel Budsfire and a free RS4 phone pouch with it here: https://www.jumia.com.ng/itel-rs4-256gbbudsfire-phone-case-silvery-white-339348787.html