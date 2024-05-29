Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Neutralise Bandit Kingpin In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it has succeeded in thwarting a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a kidnapped victim, and neutralising suspected notorious bandits’ kingpin, identified as one Auwalu Mahaukaci.

Although the rescued kidnapped victim was rushed to hospital for quick medical attention, police authorities in the state said Mahaukaci, was allegedly terrorising Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina and its environs.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the body of the neutralised suspected bandit, was recovered in the course of scanning the scene.

This came shortly after information was received at the Dandume Divisional Police Headquarters on May 28, 2024, at about 0545 hrs that armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, in an attempt to kidnap unsuspecting commuters, blocked the Dandume-Sabuwa Road.

The DPO Dandume, SP Emmanuel Zangina, upon receipt of the report, promptly in collaboration with the military, mobilised a team of operatives to the scene, where the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Aliyu Musa, while commending the operatives for their exceptional display of bravery and gallantry, reiterated the command’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the good people of the state.