‘Unimpressed To Average,’ Experts Score President Tinubu’s Performance On Economy

As President Bola Tinubu marks one year in office, some experts have appraised the current administration’s performance on the nation’s economy.

Both the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited Bismarck Rewane; Development Activist, Nkoyo Toyo; Oil and gas expert, Wisdom Enang and the CEO of Flame Academy & Consulting Limited, Orji Udemezue, were guests on Channels Television’s special broadcast to mark the first anniversary of the current administration.

They also weighed in on the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy, inflation, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and other economic indices.

For Rewane, the efforts by the President to stabilise the economy are quite commendable.

When asked to rate the administration within the past year, he said: “Average, his efforts are commendable.”

He however decried the inflation rate in the country, describing the situation as deteriorating.

In appraising Tinubu’s handling of the economy, Toyo, a former Reps member, expressed dissatisfaction so far.

“I am not impressed,” she said on the management of the economy.

Orji praised Tinubu’s economic policies rolled out so far, but has an issue with the timing of the measures.

He said, “I will suggest average, I won’t say fabulous. the intentions have been good but the timing of the policies has not been right. The management of those policies is not quite okay.”

Enang shared a similar view, saying Tinubu inherited a nearly collapsed economy from the previous administration.

“Above average,” he said. “The President inherited an economy that was almost failing completely.”