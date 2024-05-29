VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Others Render Nigeria’s New National Anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’

Following the assent to the National Anthem Bill 2024, President Bola Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shettima and others on Wednesday rendered the new anthem in Abuja.

The signing of the bill into law on Wednesday by President Tinubu, ensured that Nigeria revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”.

The anthem was rendered at the flag-off of the FCT rail mass transit system in Abuja, with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jibrin Barau, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and others in attendance.

The President also declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Line, will offer free rides till the end of the year.

Watch the video below: