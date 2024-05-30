FG Delegation To Meet UK Varsity Over ‘Deportation Order’ To Nigerian Students

A delegation of the Federal Government will meet with officials of Teesside University in the United Kingdom to address the alleged “unjust deportation order” issued to some Nigerian students in the middle of their studies at the institution.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

On May 22, some students from Nigeria staged a protest following the directives of the university authorities that they leave the UK on the allegation that some of them defaulted in the payment of their school fees.

NIDCOM boss subsequently met with some of the affected students virtually last Sunday and it was agreed that a Representative of the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, Amb Christian Okeke, will lead a delegation to meet with the university’s management to seek an amicable resolution to the issue.

The NIDCOM boss appealed to the students to remain calm and not take laws into their own hands while appealing to the university to treat them with fairness.