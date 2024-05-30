PHOTOS: Abba Yusuf Visits NSA Ribadu Over Kano Emirate Tussle

The governor of Kano State Abba Yusuf has visited the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu over the emirate tussle in the North-West State.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the NSA’s office in Abuja with the governor tagging it a “fruitful engagement”.

“I had a fruitful engagement with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, this afternoon in Abuja,” he wrote on his X handle.

READ ALSO: Courts Grant Conflicting Orders On Kano Emirate Tussle

I had a fruitful engagement with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, this afternoon in Abuja. – AKY pic.twitter.com/bOcmuUflDe — Abba Kabir Yusuf (@Kyusufabba) May 30, 2024

The duo met following the dissolution of five emirates by the Kano State House of Assembly through the repeal of the state emirate law and the subsequent restoration of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the governor.

In a statement after the meeting, the governor’s spokesperson Sanusi Bature said the men deliberated on several issues including state/national development and the peaceful coexistence of the nation.

“It was a fruitful discussion between myself and the National Security Adviser, his role is critical for the harmonious existence of our nation, so I briefed him on the recent developments in Kano,” Governor Yusuf said.

Before now, the NSA had been accused of involvement in the Kano crisis for allowing a substantial military presence to protect the removed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, a position swiftly discredited by his (Ribadu’s) office.

This led to the Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo apologising to the NSA, attributing his error to flawed intelligence.

The governor’s visit coincided with the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II’s six-day stay at the Kano palace.