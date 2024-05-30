Photos: Fire Guts Section Of Tejuosho Wooden Market In Lagos

Fire gutted a section of the Tejuosho wooden market in Lagos State on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around noon, attracting emergency responders like operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a statement, LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no life was lost in the fire though properties and goods were destroyed.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties along the Tejuosho canal (comprising of shops and residences) were gutted by fire,” the statement partly read.

“Investigations at the incident scene revealed that the fire started in one of the rooms where a member of the community who was cooking had left the meal unattended on the fire.

“Further investigations revealed that when the fire broke out, it quickly spread to several wooden blocks along the canal.

“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, and no loss of life.”

He said the fire was combated and prevented from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA, Oba Tejuosho House, and other residential estates nearby.