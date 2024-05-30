Police Arrest 10 Suspected Human Traffickers, Rescue 21 Children In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested ten suspected members of a human trafficking and child abduction syndicate and rescued 21 abducted children.

One of the suspects is a father who allegedly abducted twenty-eight children. Six of them are his biological children.

The development comes after investigations by police authorities in Sokoto. The suspects were said to have been running a human trafficking and child abduction ring in Sokoto State for a long time.

While parading the suspects in Sokoto on Thursday, the state police commissioner, Hayatu Kaigama, said the command in collaboration with military and vigilantes also rescued three kidnapped victims including a female lawyer who was abducted last Sunday at her residence in the Sokoto metropolis.

He said they also arrested a murder suspect alongside a suspect impersonating a deputy superintendent of police.

The commission appreciated the support of the state government, reaffirming the commitment of its personnel to maintain law in the state.