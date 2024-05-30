Prioritise Needs Of Local Communities, Tinubu Tells Govs

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged state governors to prioritise the needs of their local communities.

Receiving the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu said the call was necessary to ensure accountability and effectiveness in the administration of local governments.

He also asked the Arewa leaders to hold their governors accountable to the people.

“We are running a constitutional democracy. I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“People reside in the local communities. That is where they work, farm, and live. If the local governments are not effective in delivering services; as leaders, we must not hang on to the numbers. We have 774 local government areas, but are they truly effective? Do they solve problems for Nigerians? Do they coordinate development programming with the state and federal governments?

“Who is being held accountable for the performance of the 774 local governments? Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today. When we want the votes, we go to the locals; when we get the votes, we move to and focus on Abuja.”

Out-Of-School Children

During the meeting, the President also expressed worry over the number of out-of-school children in the North, describing it as unacceptable.

He also decried the poverty situation in the region, calling for collaboration to address the situation.

“The question of out-of-school children is unacceptable. Education is a tool against poverty, and that is what brought many of us here. We must use our education to serve the people and improve their conditions. We must develop the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, which is the education system. We will collaborate with you on this intensively.

“We are still building Nigeria, and I am glad that you have emphasized the need for development. The infrastructure decay is unacceptable, and the level of poverty in the north is unacceptable. We must eliminate the source of these trends,” President Tinubu stated.

Securing Nigerians

Tinubu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to securing Nigerians, commending the efforts of the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

He said, “Everybody wants to be secure, and we need to invest more in technology. We will do it, I promise you. We will put our heart and soul into ensuring that Nigeria is secure and its citizens are protected.

“The AKK project, the dredging of the River Niger, and improving port access and infrastructure nationwide, in order to shorten travel time, will make us more prosperous as a nation. We have to fight insecurity so that people can make a decent living anywhere they live.”

The President also addressed economic development and livestock management, stating: “Animal husbandry has been a huge problem for Nigeria. Dairy farms can grow our economy significantly.

“Talk to the governors and tell them to make more land available. Talk to herders to collaborate with the states. The lands are with the states. We are ready to put funds in place to help the herders. We can do it, and we will be able to do it. If the Brazilians and the Dutch are doing it, we can also do it,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also used the occasion to appeal for national unity and continued support for his government as it solves decades-long challenges confronting the populace.