Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Soldier, Two Others In Benue

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three terrorists in Sankara, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.
Two hostages were also rescued in the counterterrorism operations in the North-Central State were two hostages, according to a Thursday statement on the Army’s X handle.
“Acting on actionable intelligence, troops raided a notorious kidnap syndicate hideout in Sankara, Ukum Local Government Area, resulting in the neutralization of three terrorists and the rescue of two hostages,” the statement read.
One AK-47 rifle, a locally fabricated gun, assorted mobile phones, a camouflage uniform, and one motorbike were also recovered.
Soldier Rescued
In a similar operation, troops rescued a serving soldier in the Nigerian Army who was abducted in Goh Area, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.
Though not much is known about the soldier, the army said the victim was kidnapped on May 25 and is undergoing medical checks following his rescue.
“Similarly, on 30 May 2024, Lieutenant Bot Elisha and 10 other passengers who were kidnapped while traveling on board a Peace Mass Transit Bus from Abuja to Port Harcourt were rescued.
“The troops, diligently combing known and suspected enclaves of the kidnappers, successfully trailed and freed the victims. All rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention,” the army said.
