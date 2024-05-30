Uzodimma Condemns Soldiers’ Killing In Abia, Wants Killers Unmasked

Imo State Governor and the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, On Thursday condemned the killing of soldiers in Aba, Abia State.

Earlier in the day, gunmen stormed the military unit at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area, and also burnt the unit as well as a patrol van parked in the unit. Some soldiers were alleged to have escaped the attack by the gunmen.

Hours later, Uzodimma briefed journalists in Owerri where he described the attack as unfortunate.

“On behalf of my brother governors in the South East Governors’ Forum, I condemn that incident and loss of the lives of soldiers who were on their duty posts,” he said.

He also asked security agencies to unmask the suspected killers of the slain soldiers who were on legitimate duty in the state.

“Without any provocation, they were attacked by the men of the underworld. I want to condemn that and also to urge security agents to go all out and ensure that those behind that are caught and brought to book.

“It is unfortunate that this happened. Without any reason, innocent people who were doing their lawful duty were burned down.

“The unfortunate thing is that it is going to act as a major setback to the peace process which the governors from the South East have been pursuing in talking to the Federal Government, security agencies, and other critical stakeholders on how best to resolve the problem of insecurity in the South-East,” he said.

Though the army and police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, the attack comes on the same day that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared a sit-at-home in the South-East.