Yobe Pilgrims Receive ₦179.8m Subsidy Support From State Govt

The Yobe State government has approved the sum of ₦179.8m as subsidy for 1,332 Saudi-Arabia-bound pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

A press statement to journalists by the Director General on Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said the Chairman of the commission, Mai Aliyu, stated this while briefing the governor on the airlift of the pilgrims.

According to him, each pilgrim received the sum of ₦135,000 basic travelling allowance subsidy as approved by the governor.

Aliyu was quoted to have said, all the 1332 pilgrims and officials of the commission have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

“They landed in Medina the second holy city to perform religious obligations and visitations in Medina, and have now proceeded to Makkah, except for the very few still in Medina” Aliyu said.

The chairman explained that the commission also secured hotel accommodation of trekkable distance to the Holy Mosques in Medina and Makkah, to encourage the pilgrims to concentrate on their religious obligations.

He hinted that all the pilgrims were in good condition and praying for the governor, the government of Yobe state, and for the peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

Governor Buni commended the commission and airliners for ensuring successful airlifting of the pilgrims in good time.

He called on the commission, to always consider the welfare of the pilgrims, adding that “The commission is there to serve the Pilgrims, you should execute your duties and responsibilities to serve the Pilgrims better”.

The governor also called on the pilgrims, to conduct themselves peacefully to perform the Hajj with the tradition of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Buni prayed to Allah, “to accept this religious obligation, the individual and collective prayers of our Pilgrims, and their safe return home.”