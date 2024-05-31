After 13 Years, Police Arrest Ringleader Allegedly Responsible For Killing NYSC Members

Thirteen years after six members of the National Youth Service Corps were gruesomely murdered in post-election violence in Giade, Bauchi State, the Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested the alleged ringleader responsible for the crime.

One female police officer and another civilian were also murdered in the incident.

According to the police, it took a decade of manhunt to track down the suspect, known as Kabiru Musa, alias Dawa, as he was a notorious criminal and many were unwilling to provide information about him out of fear for their safety.

Providing details about the 2011 incident during a briefing at the Bauchi police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Auwal Muhammad, said,

“On 18th April 2011 between 12:30 and 1:00 pm, a group of youth led by one Kabiru Musa, alias Dawa, stormed the Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 Presidential Election result. They were armed with dangerous weapons, including a knife popularly called ‘Barandami,’ cutlasses, sticks, and petrol (PMS), and attacked Police Constable Rifkatu Bappa, who was on counter duty at the charge room. As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The commissioner further stated that Dawa, who was the ringleader and his gang members, had set ablaze a motor vehicle, and a Toyota Starlet, belonging to Mr. Peter Okoye, which were kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack.

In furtherance of the dastardly act, Dawa attacked Bridget Peter Okoye, the wife of Mr. Peter Okoye, cut off her fingers, while the fire from the burning vehicle affected and burned down the station, leading to the gruesome murder of six NYSC members who were at the station for safety.

The commissioner said that although the NYSC members attempted to run away, the suspected killer (Dawa) and his syndicate went after them, and murdered them.

According to him, the suspected ringleader was apprehended during an investigation into a case of alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide involving him and one other. He had been arraigned in court for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl on 26th April 2024, and dumping her in a well. It was during this investigation that his identity was revealed as the suspect behind the death of the NYSC members in 2011.

The Police have revealed that the suspect will be arraigned in court based on the findings of the investigation.