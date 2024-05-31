Atiku, Obi Condemn Killing Of Soldiers, Civilians In Abia

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the attack in Abia State that claimed 11 lives.

Five soldiers and six civilians were killed in Aba on Thursday when gunmen stormed the military unit at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area, and burnt the unit as well as a patrol van parked in the unit. Some soldiers were alleged to have escaped the attack by the gunmen.

A day after the incident, Atiku and Obi joined the list of prominent Nigerians in condemning the attack in separate statements on their X handle.

Describing the attack as a dastardly act, Obi said the Abia attack is a reminder of the escalating insecurity that has plagued the nation.

“I am appalled and saddened by the attack on our brave soldiers in Abia State yesterday, resulting in the death of five soldiers,” he said.

“This dastardly act remains condemnable as it is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence that has continued to plague our nation under our collective watch.”

He also commiserated with the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the families of the slain soldiers as well as the entire people of the state.

Obi asked the Nigerian authorities to step up decisive actions to avoid further bloodshed in the country.

“I condemn this atrocity in strong terms and demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this crime in order to identify and punish the culprits. We must not stand idly by while our nation is torn apart by violence and fear.

“Our failure as a nation to protect our citizens and security personnel is a clear dereliction of duty and a sign of deficiency of the Nigerian state. The continued brutality and bloodshed in our nation must be met with swift and decisive action, not empty words and hollow promises,” he added.

To Atiku, the Federal Government should “ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

Political Solution

While mourning the victims of the attack, Atiku wants the President Bola Tinubu administration to proffer a political solution to the case involving the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace.

“But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will defuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties,” he said.

Kanu is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government on a 15-count terrorism charge. He has been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody since he was brought back from Kenya on June 19, 2021.

He was arrested in October 2015 when he arrived in Nigeria from the UK. He was later released on bail before he fled the country following the 2017 attack on his home by security officials.

In December, the Supreme Court ordered Mr Kanu’s fresh trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja after it dismissed the IPOB leader’s appeal challenging his forcible repatriation from Kenya in June 2021.

In April 2022, the high court struck out eight of the 15 charges brought against him by the government.

But the Court of Appeal quashed the entire proceedings on account of the Nigerian government’s violation of both local and international laws in forcibly bringing Kanu back to Nigeria.

The appellate court then ordered his immediate release. It was after that, that the Supreme Court ordered a fresh trial.