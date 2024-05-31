Governor Otu Gifts Super Eagles Star Moffi N10m For AFCON Success

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has rewarded Super Eagles player, Terem Moffi, with N10m for his role in Nigeria’s second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Moffi, along with his father and younger brother, received the gift in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State during his visit to the governor.

Governor Otu praised Moffi, who is from the state, for representing Cross River State admirably and serving as a positive role model for the youth. He promised to continue supporting the Nice of France player and emphasised his administration’s dedication to youth and sports development to promote opportunities and reduce youth restiveness in the state.

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond,” the governor said.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom.”

He also commended the Super Eagles for their support of sports development in the state.

Earlier, Moffi had donated N1m to Pelican Stars FC, in addition to the donation of 25 balls each to the team and Calabar Rovers.

The silver medal-winning Eagles star plays for Nice of France. He moved to Nice in 2023 after featuring for FC Lorient of France and Belgian club, KV Kortrijk.

Moffi, who is among the players invited for the Eagles World Cup qualifying matches with South Africa and the Benin Republic in June, debuted for the senior national team in 2021.