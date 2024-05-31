‘I Will Fight Anybody Who Makes Trouble With My Successor’- Umahi Threatens

The Minister of Works and former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has assured that he will support his successor in office, and fight anybody who makes trouble with the current State Governor, Francis Nwifuru.

The Minister of Works said this while speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He stated that the governor deserved respect.

Umahi added that although there were usually crises between the predecessor and successor, he would not be embroiled because God had blessed him.

“I will never regret making him my successor as he, alongside few others, stood with me during the hard decision of defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

“I will fight anybody who makes trouble with the governor because he deserves our respect. I have done my bit, have left the stage and have to respect myself”

“There are always pathways to successes and failures and when you dig for someone to fail, you have already failed.”

“The issue of the leaders staying together for long is not our business but I have known the governor for 16 years and will continue to support him.

Umahi noted that some National Assembly members in the state he helped to power during the 2023 general elections, now avoid him, stressing that they are not disturbed by their behaviour.

He named the Senate deputy chief whip, Onyekachi Nwebonyi representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, as the only person who acknowledges that he’s his father and boss.

“The others feel that by doing so, the state governor, my successor, will be angry with them. “The governor cannot do that because he too openly acknowledges that I was instrumental to his emergence.”

“It is only Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi who will openly acknowledge that I am his father and boss.

He said the development made him opt for having just political friends as against political sons.