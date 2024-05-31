Kano Emirate Tussle: Police Dispel Rumours Regarding Emir’s Jumma’t Prayers

The Kano State Police Command has officially debunked circulating information about the Emir Alhaji Aminu Bayero leading Jumma’t prayers at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque.

In a statement released on Friday, the police assured residents that Emir Bayero will instead observe his prayers at the Nasarawa Palace mosque.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, emphasised that “all necessary security arrangements have been made for Alhaji Aminu Bayero to observe his Jummah Prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace.”

He added that the police are also prepared to provide security at the Nasarawa Palace for Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is expected to observe his prayers there.

READ ALSO: CJN Summons Judges Over Conflicting Orders On Kano Emirate

In a bid to quell the misinformation, CP Gumel reassured the public, stating, “Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and to go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.”

He further assured residents that the police, and other state security agencies, are committed to ensuring a peaceful environment for Friday’s congressional prayers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, reiterated these points, urging the public to remain calm and continue their daily activities without concern for their safety.

The statement concluded with a firm commitment from the police to provide the necessary security for the safety and peaceful observance of religious activities in the state.