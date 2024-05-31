‘Leave Or Die’, ISWAP Issues Quit Notice To Borno Communities

Barely four days after killing fifteen fishermen in the Tumbun Rogo community, the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have given residents of Kukawa LGA notice to quit their communities or face death from the terror group.

A resident who fled his community to Maiduguri three hours after receiving the threat, revealed this to Channels Television.

While relieving his experience, the resident who begged anonymity, explained that the terrorists had gathered residents of various communities in the lga in the early hours of Thursday, and told them to vacate their homes before Saturday, or else they would be killed.

According to him, immediately after they received the threat from the terrorists, communities started vacating their communities, some to Kross Kauwa while others left for Monguno.

Kukawa LGA is a local government at Lake Chad that is popular for fishing, farming and other agricultural value chain activities. it is surrounded by Lake Chad and has the presence of troops of the Nigerian Army and the Navy.

Although displaced by the insurgents during the insurgency, some communities like Kross Kauwa, Baga, Doron-Baga, Kukawa community, Tumbun Rogo were resettled back by the Professor Babagana Zulum administration.

Despite the restoration of relative peace and stability to the area, Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have continued to attack the communities, due to the socioeconomic value of the area to the terrorists, who exploit the fishing and farming activities of the place for their survival and financial support.