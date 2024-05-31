NSCDC Intercepts Two Trailers Of vandalised Railway Slippers

The Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has intercepted two trailers suspected to be transporting vandalised railway slippers in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Joachim Okafor, stated this during a press briefing in his office on Friday.

According to him, the command anti-vandal squad who were working on intelligence, made the seizure along Mokwa road in Niger State.

Upon sighting the officers, the drivers were said to have taken to their heels, abandoning the trucks. The command said it believed the drivers were associates.

He, however, added that an investigation is ongoing, to unmaske the owner of the trailers and the vandalised railway slippers.

The state commandant asked perpetrators of economic sabotage, to stop making Niger a transit point, as the command will continue to respond to information from the public, to arrest and prosecute criminals.