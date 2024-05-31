Police Arrest Officer Involved In Death Of Electrician In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has identified and arrested a police officer who allegedly shot a 40-year-old electrician.

The electrician, who is identified as Benalayefa Bako Asiaye, was allegedly shot due to a fracas over N200 along the Azikoro Road in Yenagoa metropolis.

Associates of the late electrician who pleaded anonymity, told correspondent that the late electrician was heading home from work in his vehicle at about 8.00 pm on Tuesday when he was shot by the policeman attached to the Bayelsa State security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, due to his refusal to give the police officer two hundred naira bribe.

The deceased, who hailed from Bobougbene community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, was said to be with another person in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Having kept mum since the incident occurred, the Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday (today) finally confirmed the incident via a phone call with our correspondent, divulging that the suspected police officer has already been arrested and in custody.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Musa Mohammed, also said that investigation to ascertain what lead to the fracas between the officer and the deceased is underway.