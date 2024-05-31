Trump Verdict: ‘I May Reapply For Restoration Of My US Green Card’, Says Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said that he may reapply for the restoration of his permanent residency in the United States following the conviction of former US President, Donald Trump.

Trump was on Thursday, convicted on each of the 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels.

Soyinka in 2016, promised to destroy his US green card if Donald Trump won the US elections.

The prolific playwright later confirmed carrying out his threat after Trump defeated Hilary Clinton, to become the 45th President of the United States of America.

Trump was unsuccessful in his reelection quest 2020 following his defeat to Joe Biden. He had since then, faced several legal issues, some of which he was convicted on Thursday.

In reaction to Trump’s conviction in a statement on Thursday, Soyinka said he may reapply for his green card, considering the initial attention it got.

“Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly,” the statement said partly.

Soyinka went on to describe the verdict on Trump, as a “daybreak on a new democratic promise”, saying it was a “clear warning” that the “clamour for equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.”

“For millions in anguished parts of the world, certainly for us in vast swathes of the African continent, this is daybreak on a new democratic promise. The warning is clear. sooner or later, the clamour of equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.

“The Trump debacle is a challenge also, a call to preparedness and steadfastness. Installed and putative fascisms – secular, military or theocratic – will extract from this only the wrong lessons, batten down and ‘crackdown’ in self-protection.

“It is “Not yet Uhuru”, not anywhere close for humanity in our global village. Nonetheless, a celebration, albeit in a minor key, is justified,” he wrote.