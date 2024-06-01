Debt: Abuja DisCo Threatens To Disconnect Police, Defence HQs, Others (FULL LIST)

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to disconnect the Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Headquarters, ministries, and other customers over unpaid electricity bills.
In a notice released on Saturday, AEDC gave the customers a deadline of June 3rd, 2024 to settle the debts or face disconnection.
The Kogi and Niger State governments were also listed among ministries and others owing the Disco.
“This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024,” the company said.
While restating the importance of the payment, it said: “Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”
Below is the full list of customers owing AEDC as released by the Disco:
1. Nigeria Army
2. Nigeria Airforce
3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)
4. Federal Capital Development Authority
5. Kogi state government
6. Niger state government
7. Nigeria Police Force HQ
8. Nigerian Army Barracks
9. Federal Ministry of Industry
12. Power House
13. Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) House 1
14. Head of Service
15. Ministry of Education
16. Ministry of Women Affairs
18. Ministry of Trade
19. Ministry of Interior
20. Ministry of Water Resources
21. National Stadium
22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall
23. Ministry of Finance
26. National Planning Commission (budget)
27. Ministry of Works
28. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja
29. All other customers owing AEDC