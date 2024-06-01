Debt: Abuja DisCo Threatens To Disconnect Police, Defence HQs, Others (FULL LIST)

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to disconnect the Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Headquarters, ministries, and other customers over unpaid electricity bills.

In a notice released on Saturday, AEDC gave the customers a deadline of June 3rd, 2024 to settle the debts or face disconnection.

The Kogi and Niger State governments were also listed among ministries and others owing the Disco.

“This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024,” the company said.

While restating the importance of the payment, it said: “Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

Below is the full list of customers owing AEDC as released by the Disco:

1. Nigeria Army

2. Nigeria Airforce

3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)

4. Federal Capital Development Authority

5. Kogi state government

6. Niger state government

7. Nigeria Police Force HQ

8. Nigerian Army Barracks

9. Federal Ministry of Industry

12. Power House

13. Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) House 1

14. Head of Service

15. Ministry of Education

16. Ministry of Women Affairs

17. Ministry of Industry

18. Ministry of Trade

19. Ministry of Interior

20. Ministry of Water Resources

21. National Stadium

22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

23. Ministry of Finance

26. National Planning Commission (budget)

27. Ministry of Works

28. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja

29. All other customers owing AEDC