Lagos Syndicates Selling Dismantled Cars In Kwara Nabbed By Police

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested car-snatching syndicate that specialise in dismantling cars snatched from residents in Lagos State to sell in Kwara State.

The command’s spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), disclosed this on Friday evening in a statement.

According to her, detectives were alerted to their suspicious activities at a dump site located around the Madi area, along Okolowo/Jebba Expressway in Ilorin, where some suspects were seen dismantling a car.

“Upon arrival at the scene, three suspects, Abdulateef Abdulwahab, Wasiu Musa, and Tajudeen Abdulrasak, were arrested when they were dismantling a Nissan Almera car, ash colour, with Lagos registration number AKD919AU.

“During interrogation, the suspects provided information leading to the arrest of additional accomplices namely: Usman Oseni, Abdulrasheed Jimoh, Abdulrasak Jamiu Ayinde, and Lukman Ibrahim, all residents of Ilorin, Kwara State.

She said preliminary investigations revealed that the car was snatched at gunpoint in Lagos State and transported to Ilorin for dismantling and resale.

According to her, “Two other suspects, Olarewaju Sukirulahi and an individual known as “Old Soldier,” remain at large,” adding that “Efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend these fleeing suspects”.

Toun said the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, commended the swift and professional actions of the officers involved in this operation.