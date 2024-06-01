Police Confirm Killing Of One In Rivers Community, Nine Arrested

An incident involving youths and local vigilantes in the Egbeda community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has claimed the life of one person.

It occurred on Friday and is believed to have started when some youths of the community protested against the individual occupying the position of Community Liaison Officer (CLO).

Channels Television learned that the Divisional Police Officer from Rumuji addressed the crowd and they left the protest location. However, the leader of the local vigilante is believed to have encountered the protesters at another location.

While the events are not yet clear, eyewitness accounts state that the local vigilante ONELGA Security Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC) fired some gunshots into the air during which one Innocent Didia, a native of Egbeda, was killed allegedly by Murphy the OSPAC leader.

Following the fatal shooting, irate youths in retaliation set fire to Murphy’s car and destroyed his house.

The Police Public Relations Officer Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident revealing that nine people have been taken into custody while Murphy is still at large.

The Chairman of Emohua LGA Chidi Lloyd is yet to officially comment on the issue, but videos appear to show some youths burning houses and vehicles in the community.