Reps Considering Bill To Reserve Seats For Women In NASS, Says Dep Speaker

The House of Representatives is considering a bill to reserve seats for women in the National Assembly.

This is according to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu. He spoke on Friday night in Owerri the Imo State capital while delivering his goodwill message at the 2nd Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiring Women Summit (WIWS 2024).

“We must acknowledge, however, that in a society striving for equitable development, addressing fundamental issues like gender equality and inclusiveness is imperative. In Nigeria, where women and girls constitute 49.32% of our population, the representation in institutions and governance needs urgent attention,” he said at the event with the theme: Illuminating the Power of an Inspired Woman.

“Presently, the House of Representatives is considering a bill to improve the representation of women in our legislative institutions sponsored by myself and other colleagues of mine.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu, the deputy speaker said the bill is titled “Seat Reservation Bill”. He sponsored the piece of legislation alongside some of his colleagues.

The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide special seats for women in the legislature.

He also said that a social development initiative tagged Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) has prioritised gender issues in its programmes.

“By also targeting young women as beneficiaries, PISE-P employs non-violent methods to foster peace and development across South-East, Nigeria,” he said.

“This combined approach, honoring the past while actively shaping the

future for Nigerian women is the key to achieving lasting progress.”

WODDI is a non-profit organization founded by Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, the wife of former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha. It empowers women and helps them to achieve their dreams.