What Bellingham, Carvajal Said After Real Madrid Won Champions League

Key quotes after Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday:

“I don’t know what to say, just tremendous happiness. We knew it would be a tough game, and the first half they were very superior but we got out alive. But we knew our moment would come, and it did, and we have the 15th (Champions League title for Real Madrid).”

READ ALSO: Real Madrid Punish Wasteful Dortmund To Claim 15th Champions League Crown

— Dani Carvajal, who scored Real Madrid’s first goal

“I have always dreamed of playing in these games.You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things. I was alright until I’ve seen my mum and dad’s face there. My little brother is there and I’m trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words. The best night of my life.”

— Real Madrid’s England international midfielder Jude Bellingham

AFP