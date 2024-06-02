Bauchi Commissioner, Driver Die In Auto Crash

A car accident on Saturday night has claimed the life of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ahmad Aliyu Jalam.

The accident which occurred along the Misau-Darazo highway also resulted in the death of his driver.

Governor Bala Mohammed on Sunday expressed sadness over the tragedy.

In a press release, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, said: “His demise is deeply felt by His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed, his cabinet colleagues, friends, family, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched during his lifetime.”

The statement further described Mr. Jalam as “a dedicated public servant, whose commitment to the development and well-being of his local communities was unwavering. During his lifetime, he championed numerous initiatives aimed at improving good governance and community relations. Late Ahmed Jalam was known for his tireless work, integrity, and compassion for the people he served, and his service will be remembered and cherished by all.”

The Governor is scheduled to attend the funeral prayer for the late commissioner, which will take place Sunday, in his hometown, Jalam, Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State.