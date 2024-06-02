Federal Lawmakers Attend Fubara’s Anniversary Thanksgiving, Call For Support For Him

Members of the House of Representatives under the auspaces of G-60 have closed for a sustained support for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group was led by an Imo State Lawmaker, Ikenga Ugochinyere, to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

At least 30 of the lawmakers were present in Port Harcourt, first to join Fubara for the Special Thanksgiving Church Service to mark his first Anniversary at the St Paul’s Anglican Church located at Garrison Junction.

Their membership cuts across different political parties and states.

After the service, the group was hosted by the governor at Government House for a brief discussion.

Ugochinyere, who spoke with for the G-60, commended Governor Fubara for being focused despite the troubles of the past months.

He said the lawmakers are proud of the Governor’s achievements in infrastructure development and people-oriented policies.

He said, “We are particularly delighted with the Trans-Kalabari Road project, which is going to traverse the swampy areas of the State that will benefit over three or four local governments.

“We are also impressed about the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, cutting across six LGAs and is going to ease traffic around Port Harcourt. We are also impressed with the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road project and other infrastructure projects that he has embarked upon.”

“And we are here to say that the House of Representatives members who are here today, and on behalf of our other brothers who are part of us but couldn’t make it here today, that we are solidly with the Governor.

“We appreciate what he is doing and we are here to thank God Almighty for what he has done, and call on Rivers people to continue to stand strongly and firmly with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, so that he can be able to deliver on those promises he made to Rivers people.”

Ugochinyere also congratulated the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, for the solidarity and support he has given to the Governor.

Such support, he noted, had provided Rivers people the opportunity to enjoy the dividends of democracy because of the cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature.

Ugochinyere urged those on the other side of the divide to understand that the interest of Rivers as a people and State must take precedence in all considerations.

He said, “The development of Rivers State is about public trust and public institution. There is nothing personal about it, and it is God who gives power, and put Governor Fubara on the saddle. So, let’s all join hands together to work with him to deliver on those projects.

“That is why we are here to celebrate and thank God for one year in office, even though to us, in actual sense, it is not one year in office. It is about four months in office before he took charge as Governor of Rivers State,” he said.