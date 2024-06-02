Windstorm Kills Five, Injures Three In Bauchi

Five persons have been killed with three seriously injured following a windstorm that occurred on Saturday night in Bauchi state.

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

Most of the victims were brought in from the venue of the recently concluded joint northeast trade fair at Ibrahim Babangida Square in the Bauchi metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, Abdullahi Kobi, confirmed the casualty figures to Channels TV in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

“It is true that we received a certain number of casualties from the scene of the incident. Unfortunately, two were brought in dead, while around three had severe injuries from the head to the abdomen and succumbed shortly after arrival,” Kobi said.

“Currently, we have three patients with multiple fractures who are receiving treatment and are gradually improving. Once our medical team completes their report on the actual number of deceased, we will provide an update.”

According to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mahmud Babamaji, the trade fair venue was indeed hit, affecting the Gombe and Yobe pavilions.

He said that although the officials from those states had already returned to their respective states, as the trade fair had closed 4 days ago, there were still participants at the venue who were yet to leave.

The commissioner explained that the participants sought refuge in the pavilion when the windstorm struck, but unfortunately, it collapsed on them.