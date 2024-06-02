I Didn’t Believe I’d Last One Month In Office — Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he never believed he could stay in office up to one year, following the political crisis that rocked the state shortly after he took office.

Fubara was sworn into office on May 29, 2023 and by October 30 of the same year, a political crisis brewed in the state, beginning with a fire incident in the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at a Church Thanksgiving to conclude the activities to mark his first anniversary on Sunday, Governor Fubara said, “Some two months ago, nobody would have believed that we will be seated here to say, ‘God, thank You that we are able to navigate this troubled water to this point’.”

Emphasising on the importance of the ceremony, Governor Fubara said the plans were orchestrated to frustrate his administration up to the moment the first anniversary was being planned.

He said, “You won’t understand. I can tell you in good authority that even before we started this programme, there was every plan to frustrate us. But to the glory of God, we are all gathered here to say, ‘God, thank You, that You have carried us and led us to this point’.

“Now, if we have God by our side, do we have any problem? I want to thank everyone of you that are here to support us.”

Governor Fubara promised not to betray the trust the people have bestowed in him, assuring them that the governance of the state under his watch will get better by the year.

He said, “What the devil thought it was evil, God turned it to blessing and good.

“I will not give this day to anybody, I will not talk about anybody, I will only say, ‘God Almighty thank You’.”