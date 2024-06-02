My Predecessor Fought Against My Emergence As Ogun Gov, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has recalled the activities leading to his emergence as governor, saying his predecessor fought against his emergence.

Though he didn’t specify any name in particular, the governor said the person in power at the time rather chose to campaign for a candidate of another party.

Reminiscing on his five years in office, Abiodun described his administration’s journey as challenging. saying his faith in God had brought the victory he desired.

The governor spoke at his 64th Birthday and 5th Year Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Ogun State Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, on Sunday,

“The process through which I emerged as Governor was a very unusual one; one in which my predecessor who was in the same party with me was fighting me and campaigning for another person in another party, and I will sit down and ask myself, ‘Baba God, this is very unusual, why do I have to go through so much to assume this office?’ And then I will answer myself that it is because God wants to take that glory,” he said.

“The last five years of governance over the state of Ogun for me has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. It’s been extremely turbulent, it’s been very challenging, particularly, it has been rancorous. But the most important thing is that in all of this, God has given us victory.”

Gov Abiodun said his government was taking giant steps to reshape the economy of the state and that the steps were yielding results.

One such step, according to him, is the plan to make Ogun an oil-producing State, as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources would soon begin oil exploration in the state.

“Only on Friday, the leadership of the Ministry of Petroleum led by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, was here with three others and the chairman of Shell to announce that they would soon begin to drill oil in Ogun State,” he said.

Prince Abiodun also seized the opportunity to respond to comments by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Ladi Adebutu, on the Sagamu-Iperu road project.

Adebutu had criticised the 8-kilometer Sagamu-Iperu road project of the state government.

The governor said his focus was to continue the positive trajectory of the Gateway State and not to dwell on the submission of a man who could not see the over 600km of roads across the length and breadth of Ogun State done by his administration.

Prince Abiodun said he had learnt not to respond to people who had developed the habit of barking whenever they are no longer in the spotlight.

“I read on one of the papers that someone was saying that he was embarrassed that I was commissioning an 8-kilometre road, and a counterpart of mine was commissioning a 77-kilometre road,” he said, adding that he had learnt not to respond to such ignorant remarks.

He wondered that despite the stupendous wealth of the Adebutu family, the road that runs through their house was in a deplorable state for a long time and the family could not deploy a fraction of their wealth to repair it.

Governor Abiodun promised that his administration would continue to make life comfortable for the people of the state by embarking on the provision of more infrastructure that would, in turn, improve their well-being.