NLC Nationwide Strike: Lagos Courts Under Lock And Key

The nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress over conflicts on a new minimum wage for workers in the country has paralyzed all activities in courts across Lagos.

A visit by our correspondent to the courts showed that most workers stayed away in obedience to a June 1 circular issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN mobilizing its members for the strike.

The circular signed by the Acting General Secretary of JUSUN, Comrade MJ Akwashiki stated that the industrial action will commence midnight on Sunday, June 2nd.

READ ALSO: Schools Shut, Students Stranded As Labour Down Tools

It directed all Vice presidents, Chairmen & Secretaries of JUSUN too monitor their respective zones and ensure strict compliance of the total shut down of all courts and judicial institutes across the country.

At the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Igbosere on Lagos Island, a few lawyers could be seen milling around but none of the courts sat.

At the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, lawyers and litigants were turned back from entering the court, shortly after which the gates were firmly shut and padlocked.

Some of the staff who showed up for work declined to talk on camera but said off camera that they would have to return home.

Some judges also showed up for work but were prevented from sitting.

It was the same scenario at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja and even the Tafawa Balewa Square Division with JUSUN executives ensuring compliance with the strike.

However, a few lawyers and litigants could be seen loitering around the courts, with many hoping there might be a reversal of the strike action.