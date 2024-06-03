Strike: Labour Demands Full Participation As Companies In Port Harcourt Comply Partially

Organized labour in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is taking extra steps to ensure full compliance with the indefinite strike over a new minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

To this end, they were on a tour inspection of public and private companies on Monday

At the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), labour officials ordered all non-essential staff to leave the premises after finding some staff on site.

When they arrived at the SPDC Industrial Area, the officials strongly opposed partial compliance and insisted that management must also participate in the strike.

The National Industrial Relations Officer of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Ifeanyi Eze reiterated labour’s firm stance on full participation.

Emphasising that amidst hunger occasioned by the high cost of living, the government prioritises their welfare, hitherto eating fat and paying workers menial minimum wage.

Eze noted that labour will protest until their demands which include a reversal in the hike in electricity tariff are met.

The financial institutions are not also left out. Channels Television observed that most of the banks in the Rivers State capital were not operational. However, customers were spotted going in and out of one of the commercial banks .