[VIDEO] Minimum Wage: ‘Businesses Will Crash, Jobs Will Be Lost,’ NECA DG

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says labour’s demand for a new minimum wage of N464,000 may lead to job losses and a crash of businesses.

Labour unions and the Nigerian government have been locked in negotiations for months over a new minimum wage. While the latter offered N60,000, the former insisted on N464,000, leading to the declaration of strike.

READ ALSO: Schools Shut, Students Stranded As Labour Down Tools

But speaking on the Business Incorporated segment of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily as labour embarked on a nationwide strike, the Director General of NECA Adewale-Smart Oyerinde called for caution, saying labour’s demand may lead to downsizing.

According to Oyerinde, many companies are struggling to stay afloat which makes labour’s demand a hard task.

Watch his interview below: