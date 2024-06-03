×

[VIDEO] Minimum Wage: ‘Businesses Will Crash, Jobs Will Be Lost,’ NECA DG

Labour unions and the Nigerian government have been locked in negotiations for months over a new minimum wage. While the latter offered N60,000, the former insisted on N464,000, leading to the declaration of strike. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated June 3, 2024
NECA_House
NECA House. Credit: Wikimedia.

 

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says labour’s demand for a new minimum wage of N464,000 may lead to job losses and a crash of businesses. 

But speaking on the Business Incorporated segment of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily as labour embarked on a nationwide strike, the Director General of NECA Adewale-Smart Oyerinde called for caution, saying labour’s demand may lead to downsizing.

According to Oyerinde, many companies are struggling to stay afloat which makes labour’s demand a hard task.

Watch his interview below: 

 

