Strike: WAEC Makes Case For Students, Says Scheduled Exams Will Hold

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), has distanced itself from the nationwide strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The NLC and TUC had flagged a nationwide strike on Monday after a four-hour meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Sunday evening in Abuja, failed to produce the desired results.

Following the commencement of the industrial action, a statement by the Head of National Officer, Branch Controller, WAEC, T.A.Y Lawson, on Monday, disregarded the strike, saying the conduct of theWest African Senior School Certificate Examination goes on as scheduled despite the nationwide strike.

“The attention of the management has been drawn to a notice of the commencement of the indefinite strike by NLC and TUC effective from Monday, 3rd June, 2024.

“Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled,” the statement noted in part.

According to the statement, the commission said that as much as it shared the concern of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the exams would go on across the member countries of WAEC and the Nigerian child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exams.

“For the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exams and school principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their children to sit for the exam,” the statement added,

The list of subjects to be sat for on Monday include; Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B), Computer Studies 3 (Practical), Insurance 2 (Essay), and Insurance 1 (Objective).

The labour unions had said the current minimum wage of ₦30,000 can no longer cater to the well-being of an average Nigerian worker, lamenting that not all governors are paying the current wage award which expired in April 2024, five years after the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Act should be reviewed every five years to meet with contemporary economic demands of workers.