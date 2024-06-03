Yobe NMA Defies NLC/TUC Indefinite Strike, Attends To Patients

The Yobe State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has defied the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on the indefinite strike action.

While speaking to journalists in Damaturu on Monday, the NMA chairman in Yobe State Abubakar Kaumi-Mala said NMA is not an affiliate of the NLC or TUC and cannot embark on the nationwide strike action.

Kaumi-Mala explained that they have asked all their members to ensure they come out and conduct their routine work by attending to patients who may be coming to hospitals and clinics for medication.

A ‘Critical’ Sector

“We have not joined the NLC/TUC strike action and we will not join because we are not their affiliate; we are fully on the ground seeing patients.

“All clinics, surgery, and theatres are opened and wards round are ongoing for all patients. We respect the NLC/TUC in their struggle but we are not joining them. The health sector is so critical and we cannot endeavour to shut it down because of its humanitarian nature” he said.

He explained that doctors and other health workers are very much on the ground and the health system is open and accessible to the general populace.

Visits to some hospitals and clinics across Damaturu the state capital indicate that staff including some nurses, and hospital workers are on the ground.