Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Suspected Bandit, Three Others In Kaduna

Police authorities in Kaduna State have arrested a 70-year-old man suspected bandit in Zaria. Three others were also nabbed.

The suspect, one Hussaini from Tudunjukun in Zaria, was nabbed by operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria Division following credible intelligence information about his suspicious movement.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the state Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, said an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from him.

“Following credible intelligence information about suspicious movement of an armed bandit, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Zaria Division led a swift action resulting in the arrest of one Hussaini, male, 70 years old, from Tudunjukun in Zaria,” the statement read.

“The arrest took place at about 0250 hours. During the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect is helping the police Investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged in court as soon investigation is completed.”

READ ALSO: Three Dead In Rivers Tanker Explosion

Three suspected notorious kidnappers said to have been terrorising residents of the North-West region were also arrested.

The police spokesman said the suspects who have taken part in several kidnappings and cattle rustling in the zone were arrested by a joint team of police operatives from Saminaka Division and local hunters in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He identified the suspects as Isah Baffa Rabo from Maibindiga Village in Lere LGA, Ja’afaru Sale from Durumi Village, Lere LGA, and Umar Musa, from Durumi Village also in Lere LGA.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects had confessed to being a part of a kidnapping syndicate in Lere LGA and admitted to stealing cattle, which they sold to one Idris Abubakar who was also arrested, while some exhibits such as a locally made single-barrel gun, a cutlass, and three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.