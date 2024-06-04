PSC Releases List Of 10,000 Candidates For Police Recruitment

The Police Service Commission has released a list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable and specialist cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

The spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, who made the development known in a statement on Tuesday, noted that it worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission, to ensure fairness and justice in the recruitment process.

Ani said, “The Police Service Commission has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, received the report of the Police Recruitment Board. 9,000 applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty, while 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre.”

He added that it ensured equity in the spread of successful candidates across the 774 local government areas of the country.

“To ensure fairness and justice in the Recruitment process, the Commission worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission,” the statement read.

The commission had earlier inaugurated a Recruitment Board – a broad-based stakeholders’ body populated by representatives from the PSC, the NPF, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, Police Colleges, and the Police Trust Fund, to superintendent over the recruitment process and report back to the PSC.

Interested applicants were given six weeks to conclude the online applications (October 15, 2023, to November 26, 2023) in line with the Federal Character requirements.

The PSC revealed that a total of 609,886 applications were received, while 416,323 applicants who met the advertised requirements were shortlisted for the second stage of the exercise, which was physical and document screening.

This stage was held in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory between Monday 8, January 2024 to Monday 29, January 2024.

The commission, after the physical and credentials screening, shortlisted 171,956 applicants who met the requirements for the Computer-based Tests (conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Ani on Tuesday noted that “15,447 general duty applicants who did well in the CBT were further invited for medical screening to determine their health status. The 55,645 Specialists who were shortlisted from the Physical and credentials screening were subjected to practical tests and later medical screening. Each stage of the Recruitment process was carried out with a high level of scrutiny and care.

“A total of 10,000 applicants made up of 9,000 General Duty and 1,000 Specialists were recommended for final selection.

“The selection of specialists was done in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force on the need assessment ensuring capability and balance of geographical representation.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police declared that the rigorous recruitment process was to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force and to reinforce its commitment to community rooted and service oriented policing.”

Arase noted, “I am filled with optimism because these young men and women represent the future of our nation’s security and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their journey begins on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and excellence.”

The PSC Chairman disclosed that the entire process reflects a deliberate effort to build a Police Force that is competent, reliable, and truly representative of the best that Nigeria has to offer.

He noted that the final selection process was meticulously structured, to ensure fairness and inclusivity with 10 candidates selected from each of the 774 local government areas, as advised by the National Assembly in its Plenary decision of Thursday, February 29th, 2024 aimed at creating a representative and diverse Police Force.

The PSC Chairman disclosed that to uphold the highest standards of confidentiality, “list of successful candidates must be presented to the public in a manner compliant with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023.”

He noted that this would ensure that the personal data of recruits entering a sensitive security organisation remained secure, thereby protecting their personal and family safety.

The candidates are to check the status of their application through the Police Service Commission’s dedicated web page at www.policeservicecommission.cloud.