Senate Expresses Worry Over National Grid Shutdown By Labour

The Senate has expressed worry over the implications of the shutdown of the National Grid and disruption of hajj flights, among other actions taken by the Organised Labour during the nationwide strike for a new minimum wage.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, indicated this during the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, as he halted a robust debate by lawmakers on the industrial action, saying that shutting down the grid is tantamount to economic sabotage rather than an agitation.

This came to the fore when some lawmakers advanced their opinions and suggestions following a motion moved by Senator Diket Plang on the proposed minimum wage.

Senator Plang had, in the motion before the suspension of the strike, requested the Senate to call on the Federal Government to expedite action on the new minimum wage, to halt the industrial unrest.

The President of the Senate commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for calling off the strike, to enable negotiations to continue.

He promised that the National Assembly would continue to do its best while awaiting the minimum wage bill for enactment for the benefit of all Nigerians.