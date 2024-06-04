Tinubu Names Abuja Highway After Wole Soyinka 

President Bola Tinubu has named the newly inaugurated Arterial Road N20 in Abuja in honour of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.

The President inaugurated the road, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Arterial Road N20 is one of the transverse arterial roads connecting the ONEX and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) through the sector centres.

The road, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, will enhance vehicular traffic circulation from the bounding districts of Mabushi, Katampe, Jahi, and Kado.

Tinubu described the project as another testament to his administration’s development agenda of transforming every part of the country.

He said, ”Let me say that the recommendation to name this Arterial Road N20 after Wole Soyinka is well received. He is our foremost playwright, novelist, and Nobel Prize winner.

”He has brought Nigeria fame, pride, and international acclaim. Thank you for thinking that way. We all accept your recommendation on behalf of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The President said the project reinforces his government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

“The completion of this strategic project underscores our dedication to building a robust and resilient infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing population and stimulates economic growth.

“I am also aware that the project enabled the creation of employment opportunities for over 1,500 Nigerians. This is commendable and serves as a credit to the Renewed Hope Agenda for creating job opportunities for our teeming youth.

“As we commission this road today, we must also recognize the broader vision that it serves. This project is a critical component of our administration’s comprehensive plan to transform the FCT into a world-class city.

“It equally aligns with our broader objectives of improving urban infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring that our cities are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the future,” the President stated.

The President commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the FCT Administration, the contractors, engineers, and all those who contributed to the completion of the project.

“The efforts of the Minister and his team have brought to fruition a critical artery that will significantly enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the quality of life for the residents of the FCT.

“On that note, ladies and gentlemen, it is my singular honour to commission the full-scope development of Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) to the glory of the Almighty God and service to humanity,” the President concluded.