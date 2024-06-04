‘We Condemn Alleged ₦30,000 Extortion Fee For Officers Promotion’, Says NPF

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), has distanced itself from reports doing the rounds, alleging a demand of ₦30,000 by senior officers before granting promotional interviews to junior officers.

A statement on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokunby the Public Relations Officer of the force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, said it was “gravely concerned” by reports of the alleged extortion and unethical conduct surrounding the ongoing promotion interviews for inspectors aspiring to the rank of assistant superintendent of police.

“Such behaviour undermines the core values of our institution and will not be tolerated.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun strongly condemns any form of corruption in the promotion process,” the statement said in part, urging all officers to report any instances of misconduct promptly and directly to the IGP through the dedicated hotline 09077120194, or to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), 08037168147.

In light of the allegations, the force reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in all promotion procedures.

It vowed that any officer found engaging in corrupt practices for personal gain, would face severe disciplinary measures.

It urged all officers to maintain ethical standards and work collectively to uphold the integrity and credibility of the Police Force.

The reaction comes after a report (not by Channels Television) on Monday, accused the officers at the Inspectorate Promotion Board of requiring all Inspectors who requested to be promoted to Officer Cadre, to pay ₦30,000 as a condition for interview.