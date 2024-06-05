Jonathan Asks Judges Not To Accept Fictitious Election Petitions

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to the nation’s judiciary to do the right thing by not entertaining what he called fictitious elections litigations filed by politicians.

Jonathan spoke in Asaba, the Delta State capital where he inaugurated the Delta State High Court Complex and also flagged off the presentation of 20 Toyota Prado Sports Utility Vehicles to judges in the state.

He commended Governor Sheriff Oborewvori his administration’s development drives in the state.

He said, “My thinking is that 50 percent of those who go to court go to court because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system; they were rigged out.

“When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So, assuming the elections are properly conducted, they know they failed the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to declare them winners.

“If the judiciary doesn’t declare who doesn’t win the election that they are winners, that many 50 percent will not go to court.

“In South Africa, the electoral management body will never compromise, they all know. If you lose the election, you just wait for the next election. You don’t need to go to court.

“Because if you go to court, the judiciary too will not compromise. So, you will not get anything.”

The High Court building which was initiated since 1999 is a five-floor storey building equipped with six court rooms, six conference halls, six witness waiting rooms, six holding cells, six secretarial offices, two general conference halls, a ceremonial hall, multi-purpose hall, a library among others.